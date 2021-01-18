The six soldiers were killed in a bomb attack in the region three months ago. The military statement provided no further details.
Pakistani militants have in recent months stepped up attacks on troops in the former tribal regions bordering Afghanistan, citing concerns that insurgents are regrouping there.
The North and South Waziristan districts served as the main base for local and foreign militants until the military secured the regions in 2015 with a series of operations.
The Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, are a separate insurgent group from the Afghan Taliban, although Pakistan’s militant groups are often interlinked with those across the border.
