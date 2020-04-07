The military said troops seized a cache of weapons from both militant hideouts.
It wasn’t immediately clear what militant group was raided and the military provided no further details.
The Pakistan Taliban had its headquarters in North Waziristan up until 2017 when the military in a series of operations dismantled the insurgent group’s network and killed, arrested or evicted scores of them.
The military has claimed it has cleared the region of militants but violence has continued. That has spread fear among residents in North Waziristan and nearby regions that the military might carry out more operations.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.