Millions of Pakistani voters turned out Wednesday for national elections despite broiling heat, a bomb blast near a polling station that took at least 29 lives, and a nerve-racking campaign that was marked by public insults, terrorist attacks, accusations of military meddling and the dramatic return of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter to serve prison terms for financial misdeeds.

The polls were heavily guarded by a combination of police, army troops and paramilitary rangers, after several deadly campaign attacks left more than 200 people dead. The attacks included a suicide bombing at a rally in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that killed Haroon Bilour, a leader of the Awami National Party, and another in southwestern Baluchistan province that killed 145 people including a parliamentary candidate.

Despite the intensified security after the spate of campaign violence, a suicide bomber struck Wednesday morning near a polling station in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan, killing at least 29 people and wounding 40, officials said.

Several hours later, army officials posted an online photo of Gen. Qamar Bajwa, the army chief of staff, casting his vote in Rawalpindi, the garrison city where the army headquarters is located. It was accompanied by a quote from Bajwa saying that “inimical forces” are working against Pakistan and that “we are united and steadfast to defeat them.” Bajwa urged Pakistanis, “Please come out and vote undeterred.”

The hotly contested race that essentially pits Sharif’s besieged ruling party, the Pakistan Muslim League-N, against former cricket champion Imran Khan and his Pakistan Justice Movement was still too close to call. Among 85,000 voting stations nationwide, the decisive battle was in and around Lahore, the capital of wealthy Punjab province, where the Sharif family has dominated politics for several decades.



A Pakistani soldier stands guard in a bus carrying election staff and polling-related materials to stations in Karachi, Pakistan, on Tuesday. (Shakil Adil/AP)

Whether Khan, with his anti-corruption crusade and his youthful grass-roots followers, is able to defeat the troubled Muslim League or not, analysts predicted that neither would win enough votes to form a government, leading to a period of weak coalition rule or possibly a hung parliament, with the military exercising more power behind the scenes.

Sharif was disqualified from public office by the Supreme Court last year, after a series of hearings on charges of financial misdeeds that were brought by Khan and others. Sharif claimed he was the victim of hidden pressure from the military and its allies in the civilian establishment. During the campaign, there were widespread reports that such pressure had prompted dozens of Muslim League candidates to leave the party.

“Despite being imprisoned, I am witnessing your passion and listening to your chants to respect the vote,” Sharif said Wednesday in message to supporters from Adiyala Jail in Rawalpindi. The message was relayed on the Twitter handle of his daughter Maryam Nawaz, who is also in jail. He urged voters to give “one final push to break the wall” of hidden official opposition to democracy.

But even in the Sharifs’ heartland, enthusiasm for Khan bubbled over on election day. Volunteers for his party swarmed the streets and ferried elderly voters to the polls.

Muhammad Aslam, 73 a retired military officer, said after voting: “Imran is the only honest leader among the current lot. He dared to stand up and challenge the corrupt Nawaz mafia.” Aslam added that Khan’s party has improved “schools, health and police in [Khyber Pakhtunkhwa], which is much more important for future generations.”

In Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, voters seemed divided largely among Khan’s reformist party, which has controlled the provincial government for the past four years, and the Awami National Party (ANP), which is based on ethnic Pashtun nationalism. Sympathy for Bilour and the ANP ran high Wednesday among voters, many of them waiting to vote near the same public crossroads where he and more than 20 others died in the July 10 suicide blast.

“The Bilour family has made great sacrifices for this city,” said Daniel Sajjan, 65, an ANP activist there, noting that Bilour’s father was killed in a similar blast while at a political rally in 2012. He has voted for the ANP for the past 40 years “because I like their manifesto,” Sajjan said. “It is based on equality and humanity. Everyone is respected, whether Muslim, Christian, Sikhs or Hindus.”

Constable reported from Islamabad. Haq Nawaz in Peshawar contributed to this report.

