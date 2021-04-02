The crowds attacked police and threw stones Thursday night, police officer Mohammad Mushtaq said. Several police suffered minor injuries and investigations are ongoing.
Shrines in Pakistan were closed recently as part of measures to help stem the spread of coronavirus. Pakistan on Friday reported over 5,000 new cases in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day infection rate since June 2020.
Pakistan has reported a total of 678,165 infection cases and 14,613 deaths from coronavirus since last year.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.