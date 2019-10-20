Sunday’s demonstration drew around 3,000 people. They chanted slogans in support of Kashmiris facing an ongoing lockdown by India, which stripped the region of its semi-autonomy in early August.
The Pakistani religious party Jamaat-e-Islami also organized a pro-Kashmir rally in the garrison city of Abbottabad, which was attended by thousands.
India and Pakistan have fought two wars over Kashmir since gaining independence from British colonial rule in 1947.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD