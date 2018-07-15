Pakistani troops carry the casket, wrapped in national flag, of provincial candidate Siraj Raisani, who was killed in the Friday’s suicide bombing in Mastung, during a funeral prayer in Quetta, Pakistan, Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Arshad Butt/Associated Press)

QUETTA, Pakistan — Pakistanis are observing a day of mourning for the victims of the horrific weekend attacks that killed 132 people, including a provincial assembly candidate during an election rally in the country’s southwest.

Friday’s suicide bombing in Mastung district took place as the Baluchistan Awami Party’s candidate Siraj Raisani was holding a rally.

That attack killed 128. Another suicide bombing on Friday struck an election campaign convoy in northwestern Pakistan, killing four.

Black flags of mourning were hoisted at Baluchistan Awami Party’s offices and residents displayed banners denouncing the massacre.

Caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk was visiting the provincial capital of Quetta to express condolences to Raisani’s family and others.

So far more than 150 people have died in election-related attacks, underscoring the security threat ahead of the July 25 vote.

