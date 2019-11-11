Maryam Aurangzeb, the spokeswoman for Sharif’s opposition political party, said Monday that he’s still waiting for a travel ban to be lifted.

She says a medical board comprising of Sharif’s physician and government doctors has recommended country’s former premier be sent abroad.

Sharif was removed from office by the judiciary in 2017 over corruption allegations.

