Sharif was sentenced to 12 years in prison on corruption charges and seven years on a separate money laundering charge. He is also under investigation on other corruption allegations. He has appealed the convictions, insisting he is innocent.
Authorities arrested Sharif’s son-in-law, Mohammad Safdar, on Monday after he alleged Sharif was being slowly poisoned. Authorities denied this.
