Khattak has worked for Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch. His driver reported he was seized by unidentified men from the car while they were travelling in Pakistan’s volatile northwest. No one has claimed responsibility for the abduction.

Rights activists in Pakistan are often arrested or abducted and secretly held on suspicion of links to so-called anti-state elements.

Prominent activist Gulalai Islamil recently fled the country to avoid harassment by security agencies and surfaced in the U.S. in September, seeking asylum.

