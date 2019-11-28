Terms were not disclosed for Thursday’s move, set to be completed next year.
Panasonic’s chipmaking has been struggling in recent years amid competition from cheaper rivals in South Korea and the rest of Asia.
Japanese media reports said the recent U.S.-China trade war, which has slowed sales in China, added to the woes.
The move highlights Panasonic and other Japanese electronics makers’ efforts to focus on more lucrative businesses.
