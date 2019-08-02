

Members of a band from the People's Liberation Army leave following a speech by China's President Xi Jinping after the closing session of the National People's Congress in Beijing in 2018. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

Chinese scholars have a succinct way of describing the tectonic shifts taking place here: Deng Xiaoping made us rich, now Xi Jinping will make us strong.

The phrase sums up China’s economic rise that began under Deng four decades ago, and the hopes for a similarly significant geopolitical realignment under the current president.

Xi has devoted his seven years in power to strengthening the ruling Communist Party, and by extension the country, by relentlessly quashing dissent, sidelining rivals and demanding absolute loyalty. Fulfilling a 2017 pledge to make the party “north, south, east and west,” he has aggressively asserted its authority, ensuring it is paramount not just in policymaking but in the military, business, education and the law.

As the party’s general secretary, Xi has doubled down on these efforts to confront mounting challenges ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, which Xi plans to mark in October with a massive military parade.

With the anniversary drawing near, growing political risks are heightening a sense of paranoia within a party long fearful of external threats. A slowing economy and protracted trade war with the United States, escalating Western criticism of Chinese policies toward ethnic Uighurs, a recalcitrant Taiwan, and a swelling pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong all loom as dangers to Xi’s authority.

“A strong party is the key to a successful China, in Xi’s eyes. It is also the only way to fend off enemies abroad, most notably the U.S.,” said Richard McGregor, an expert on the party and the author of a new book about Xi’s leadership.

Xi is trying to harden the party’s internal resolve to fend off these threats — most acutely, a United States that many observers say seems intent on containing China.

“Xi has a legion of internal critics, including over his handling of relations with Washington,” McGregor said. “One way to bring them to heel is by demanding fealty and loyalty to the party, and by extension, to himself.”

Since taking power, Xi has rewritten the party’s rules — including ending term limits, setting himself up to be leader indefinitely — and launched huge study campaigns to instill his personal ideology across society, starting with toddlers, through schools and universities and through the Central Committee Party School in Beijing. The party has developed an app through which Chinese can study “Xi Jinping Thought.”

[Inside China’s top ‘party schools’: Plenty of Communist doctrine on tap ]

But Xi is not happy with the resolve of the party, whose ranks number about 88 million. At a high-level meeting earlier this month, he told apparatchiks to redouble their efforts to make party and state institutions ones that “the Central Committee trusts and people are satisfied with.”

“Don’t be muddle-headed officials who are politically apathetic and do things halfheartedly; don’t be lazy officials who spend the whole day eating and idle their time away,” he told them.



Chinese President Xi Jinping, bottom, is applauded as he arrives to the closing session of the National People's Congress in Beijing in 2018. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

Young cadres in particular should be “consolidating their political theory, strengthening their political orientation, improving their political ability and guarding against political risks,” he said, according to a report from the official Xinhua news agency.

On a recent rainy Saturday, plenty of people were strengthening their political orientation at the site where the first National Congress of the Communist Party of China was held in 1921.

The birthplace of the Communist Party, a set of brick buildings in the financial capital of Shanghai, is now surrounded by glitzy malls and Lamborghini dealers. But school groups and work groups flock here by the bus load to learn about the party’s history.

“Stay true to our founding mission and loyal to the party, lead the staff and workers to achieve [new] feats,” read a banner held up by the members of the Lujiazhen Workers Union, who had made the pilgrimage from the surrounding Jiangsu province.

Inside, groups of 20-somethings stood with their fists raised in front of the Communist Party flag, reciting the party admission oath. I will “strictly observe party discipline, guard party secrets, be loyal to the party, work hard, fight for communism throughout my life, be ready at all times to sacrifice my all for the party and the people,” they chanted.



Chinese tourists flocked to the birthplace of the Communist Party, a set of brick buildings in the financial capital of Shanghai that is now surrounded by glitzy malls and Lamborghini dealers. (Anna Fifield/The Washington Post)

July is a particularly important month for such trips. The Communist Party was founded on July 1 and the anniversary of the first congress that led to its establishment fell on July 23.

“I think the kids need to know about the history of the party,” said Xu Jia, who accompanied his 8-year-old daughter Feiyu on a school trip here. “This is the development history of our nation. It can cultivate patriotism.”

Others visiting the museum, including party members on trips organized through their work units, declined to answer a reporter’s questions about the significance of the party for them today. Instead, they demurred and pushed forward at the long line to enter the museum.

[China’s commerce minister, joining trade talks, says there’s need to ‘uphold our warrior spirit’ ]

Xi’s efforts to bolster the party and his leadership over it are rooted in a sense of insecurity, say longtime China scholars.

“The party system, after all, doesn’t just exist on its own. It operates in opposition to something else: the West and democracy,” McGregor writes in “Xi Jinping: The Backlash.”

China’s leaders have intensively studied the collapse of the Soviet Union — Xi even had top officials watch a four-part documentary about it soon after he came into office — and concluded that Mikhail Gorbachev made a strategic error by opting to liberalize rather than tighten political controls.

The Arab Spring, in which popular revolts forced Middle Eastern dictators from power, added weight to the view in Beijing that it must clamp down and not loosen up. Chinese leaders have been watching events in Venezuela, where the United States has tried to help Juan Guaidó oust authoritarian president Nicolás Maduro.

Pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong this summer and Washington’s recent accommodation of Taiwan — notably through renewed arms sales and allowing the democratically ruled island’s president to visit the United States — have only heightened the party’s fears.

Meanwhile, the party’s increasingly repressive actions inside China, such as the crackdown in the Xinjiang region and the growing use of surveillance technology, “reflect heightened fear and insecurity, not a self-confident China aspiring to enhanced leadership in global and regional affairs,” Jonathan D. Pollack and Jeffrey A. Bader of the Brookings Institution wrote in a recent paper.

“Beijing exhibits a narrowness of vision and self-protectiveness, at the same time warily eying America’s increasingly stark and threat-driven characterizations of relations with China,” they wrote.

Because of this sense of insecurity, party leaders view the Trump administration’s declaration of a trade war not as a purely economic matter but as a broader, strategic effort to contain China, according to people familiar with the leadership’s thinking. China’s economy registered its slowest annual growth in 27 years in the second quarter.



Delegates listen to a speech by Xi during the closing session of the National People's Congress in March 20 2018. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

This theory got a boost from none other than John Bolton, Trump’s national security adviser, in September. “This is not just an economic issue,” he told Fox Business. “This is not just talking about tariffs and the terms of trade. This is a question of power.”

As the trade negotiations rumble on, more people in China are subscribing to the view that the dispute is about geopolitics rather than economics, scholars say. That it’s all about keeping China down.

“I believe that. Xi Jinping believes that,” said one well-connected Chinese academic, speaking on the condition of anonymity to talk about sensitive political issues. “Of course, we have to respond to that,” he said.

The perception gap between China and the United States is huge, the academic said, searching around for the appropriate English analogy before arriving at “women are from Venus, men are from Mars.”

This is because the United States looks at the development and wealth in Chinese cities like Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, and at Chinese technology companies like Alibaba and Huawei, and sees an increasingly powerful economic player.

But Beijing doesn’t look at the situation only through the lens of the past few decades, the academic said. It looks at it from the perspective of the past few centuries.

“China can’t back down anymore. If you read the editorials, you see that China is determined,” he said, referring to the strident commentary in state media.

“I think some would even compare it with the unequal treaties of 100 years ago,” he continued, harking back to the British victory in the Opium Wars of the 19th century and the occupations of the early 20th century.

With these old humiliations still raw, party leaders are trying to fuel an inner resolve as the anniversary of the foundation of the People’s Republic of China nears but a deal to resolve the trade war does not.

Liu Yang contributed to this report.

