KABUL, Afghanistan — Dozens of Afghans have arrived in Kabul after trekking across the country on foot calling for an end to the 17-year war.

The Helmand Peace Convoy reached the capital on Monday after traveling more than 500 kilometers (300 miles) over nearly 40 days. The march began in the southern city of Lashkar Gah, in the Helmand province, an area largely under Taliban control.

The protest march began with a group of nine men and picked up supporters during the long journey. They arrived in Kabul after a three-day holiday cease-fire brought rare calm to most of the country.

The government had offered to extend the cease-fire, but the Taliban announced Sunday that they would resume their attacks.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.