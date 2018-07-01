MANILA, Philippines — Philippine police say a provincial city mayor known for parading drug suspects in public but also alleged to have drug ties himself was shot to death during a flag-raising ceremony in front of horrified employees.

Mayor Antonio Halili of Tanauan city in Batangas province south of Manila was shot in the chest by a still unknown-gunman Monday and died on the way to a hospital.

Halili had ordered drug suspects to be paraded in public in a campaign that was dubbed “walks of shame” but police also alleged he had ties to illegal drugs. He vehemently denied the allegation.

President Rodrigo Duterte has waged a brutal crackdown against illegal drugs since taking office. More than 4,000 drug suspects have been killed in clashes with police, which have alarmed human rights groups, Western governments and U.N. watchdogs.

