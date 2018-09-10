MANILA, Philippines — The largest group of lawyers in the Philippines has asked the country’s courts to resist “creeping incursions” on its independence and warned of judicial “chaos” after the president voided an amnesty granted to an opposition senator and ordered his arrest.

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines expressed alarm Monday over the “overt audacity to publicly arrest and incarcerate” Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV for offenses that have been abolished by an amnesty approved by President Rodrigo Duterte’s predecessor and Congress and which led to the dismissal of criminal proceedings against the senator.

Duterte signed a proclamation that voided the 2011 amnesty of Trillanes, a former navy officer who joined past mutinies. He ordered the senator’s arrest and asked the Department of Justice and the military to revive criminal proceedings against him.

