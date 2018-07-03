MANILA, Philippines — Philippine police officials say another mayor was shot and killed by an unidentified man in a road attack a day after a city mayor was gunned down in brazen back-to-back killings that prompted an opposition senator to call the country the “murder capital of Asia.”

Officials say Mayor Ferdinand Bote of northern General Tinio town was leaving a government compound on board an SUV in northern Nueva Ecija province Tuesday when a motorcycle-riding man shot him repeatedly with a pistol. The gunman escaped.

Mayor Antonio Halili was shot and killed Monday while singing the national anthem with hundreds of horrified employees in a flag-raising ceremony in his city of Tanauan south of Manila.

Opposition Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV blamed the killings on a “culture of violence” under President Rodrigo Duterte.

