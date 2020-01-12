Two hours later, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the alert status to “Level 4,” which means that a “hazardous explosive eruption” was expected within hours to days. The highest alert is set at Level 5, reserved for ongoing magma eruption.

The agency also warned that surrounding areas were at risk of a volcanic tsunami.

Tens of thousands are expected to evacuate from nearby cities and towns. The Philippine Red Cross deployed thousands of volunteers and at least nine ambulances in three surrounding provinces.

“Senior citizens must be taken care of, especially those with respiratory diseases,” said Richard Gordon, a senator who serves as chairman of the Philippine Red Cross.



Ash clouded visibility on highways and coated cars and streets as far as Manila. Flights to and from the capital were canceled as ash accumulated on the runways. Drugstores quickly run out of face masks.

According to the NASA Earth Observatory, Taal consists of multiple stratovolcanoes. Its primary feature is the three-mile-wide Volcano Island, which has 47 craters and sits in a lake.



