MANILA, Philippines — Philippine authorities say they’ve arrested an Indonesian woman who was carrying 54 million pesos ($1 million) worth of illegal drugs in her carry-on bag from her flight from Cambodia, amid a crackdown on drug smuggling attempts.

The Bureau of Customs says Agnes Alexandra was arrested early Monday at Manila’s airport after authorities found 8 kilograms (17.6 pounds) of methamphetamine, a highly addictive stimulant, in her bag for a flight from Cambodia’s Siem Reap city. She wept and covered her face in front of TV cameras, telling officials the bag was not hers.