National police spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said Wednesday that two Filipinos allegedly working as Liu’s drug dealers were later separately arrested with 17 more than kilograms (37 pounds) of methamphetamine.
Thousands of drug suspects have died in purported clashes with police under President Rodrigo Duterte’s anti-drug crackdown. The campaign has drawn international condemnation.
