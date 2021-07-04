The casualty count could rise as initial reports list around 92 people on the plane, including three pilots, five crew members. Rescue and recovery operations are underway.
“It’s very unfortunate,” Sobejana told reporters. “The plane missed the runway and it was trying to regain power but failed and crashed.”
Photos from the official state news agency show the tail of the plane, with the number 5125, surrounded in flames and the crash site, and a black plume of smoke visible from a nearby residential area.
Jolo, located in the southwestern island province of Sulu, is home to numerous military facilities. The armed forces have been locked in a decades-long effort to stamp out an insurgency in the dominantly Muslim region.
Just last month, an air force helicopter crash left six people — three pilots and three crew members — dead. Four people died in yet another crash in September last year.