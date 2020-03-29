“There were no survivors,” Monreal said at a news conference.
He said two of the eight on board were foreigners — one American and one Canadian — and the rest were Filipinos.
Firetrucks and rescue personnel rushed and doused the aircraft with foam to try to extinguish the flames.
The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said in a statement that the plane was an Agusta WW24.
