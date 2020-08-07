At least 15 people were killed, including the plane’s pilot, said Loknath Behera, director general of police for the state of Kerala. Four other people remained trapped inside the plane, he said, and it was not clear whether they were alive. Other injured passengers were taken to the hospital.
Hundreds of thousands of people from Kerala migrate for work to Persian Gulf nations such as the United Arab Emirates. Many have lost jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the Indian government has organized a massive airlift to bring citizens home.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “pained” by the accident and that authorities were providing all possible assistance to those affected.
Weather authorities had issued an alert, warning that extremely heavy rainfall was likely in the Kozhikode area on Friday.
Earlier in the day, a landslide in a different part of Kerala killed 15 people, also the result of torrential rain.
Kozhikode, a city formerly known as Calicut, has a “table top” airport located on a plateau that drops sharply on the sides.