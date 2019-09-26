Separately, National Police chief Tito Karnavian said a man collapsed and later died when riot police shot multiple rounds of tear gas at a mob which tried to set fire to a police post on Wednesday.
The demonstrators are enraged that Parliament passed the law last week reducing the authority of the Corruption Eradication Commission, a key body fighting endemic graft in the country.
