BEIJING — The wife of a prominent Chinese photographer who went missing more than a month ago says police have confirmed his arrest.

Xu Xiaoli, wife of award-winning photographer Lu Guang, says police informed Lu’s relatives in China on Wednesday that he had been arrested in Kashgar city in the country’s far west region of Xinjiang.

Xu says her husband disappeared while travelling in Xinjiang on Nov. 3. He had connected with photographers in Urumqi, the capital, one week before and was scheduled to see a friend in Sichuan province two days later, but he never showed up for the meeting.

The nature of his charges is still unclear.

Lu’s work, which exposed the darker sides of China’s development, has garnered international accolades, including first prize in the World Press Photo contest.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.