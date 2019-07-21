

Protesters march against a controversial extradition bill in Hong Kong on July 21, 2019. (Laurel Chor/AFP/Getty Images)

Hong Kong authorities deployed thousands of police officers to the streets, erected massive water-filled barriers around government buildings and glued bricks to the ground in an effort to prevent violence as tens of thousands took to city streets in yet another protest on Sunday.

The protest, organized by the Civil Human Rights Front, was aimed once again at getting Hong Kong’s government to fully withdraw the extradition bill and open an investigation into police use of force, among other demands. The group was also the facilitator of some of the biggest marches over the past week, including a June demonstration that brought almost 2 million out to the streets.

Hong Kong police changed the route of the march earlier in the week, and insisted the procession end in the Wan Chai neighborhood rather than further into central Hong Kong or around government buildings in Admiralty. Authorities have classified the march as risky, urged protesters to think twice before participating and prepared for possible violence.

On Saturday, police said they arrested a man suspected of stashing “extremely powerful” homemade explosives in a warehouse. The 27-year old man was part of a group that advocates for Hong Kong independence. They also found acid, knives and metal rods at the warehouse.

The authorities have taken some measures to prepare for this. 2m high water barriers around Legco. Bricks “glued” down. Any metal roadside barriers not already removed by protesters have been dismantled & replaced with (literal) red tape. pic.twitter.com/DIwqFD68BC — Antony Dapiran (@antd) July 21, 2019

Despite the additional security measures and warnings, protesters broke through a police line by midafternoon. Officers gave way to the crowd, letting them down a street that wasn’t authorized for the rally and on toward the government buildings.

“There’s an ‘arrest me, fight me’ kind of attitude,” said Claudia Mo, a pro-democracy legislator who took part in the march. “We are technically committing a crime.”

Ahead of the march, demonstrators were using secure messaging apps, Google maps and other online tools to keep tabs on police activity and ensure their safety. People shared locations of police barricades and heavy police presence on Telegram, a messaging app that has been popular throughout the weeks of protest, and used interactive Google maps to indicate first aid and water points.

Sunday marked the seventh consecutive weekend of demonstrations in Hong Kong, which is bracing for a long summer of discontent and periodic violence. The upheaval was sparked by plans to allow extraditions to China, but have since swelled into a broader movement pushing for greater autonomy for Hong Kong in the face of a more assertive Beijing.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has characterized the extradition plans as “dead” but has stopped short of fully withdrawing it from the legislature, and will not be setting up a fully independent commission to investigate police action as protesters have demanded.

Analysts say her government is under mounting pressure to find a political solution, as Beijing grows increasingly impatient with the swelling demands on the streets including universal suffrage. Hong Kong’s leader is not directly elected, but chosen by a small committee from a pool of Beijing-screened candidates.

Predictions that the protest momentum will die down, especially after more radical actions like storming the legislature, have turned out to be largely false, and demonstrations have continued weekend after weekend. Earlier in the week, thousands of elderly Hong Kongers — some in wheelchairs and others in walkers — showed up in support of the generally younger crowd that have led the marchers to show intergenerational support.

There was no official dress code for the rally, but the crowd was again overwhelmingly in black, a color symbolizing anger and mourning over the death of Hong Kong.



Demonstrators gather at Victoria Park ahead of a protest in Hong Kong, China, on Sunday, July 21, 2019. (Kyle Lam/Bloomberg)

Some had decorated their shirts with the words “Protest” in the same style as the iconic Post-it brand sticky notes — a reference to the thousands of colorful “Lennon Walls” that have cropped up all across Hong Kong walls in support of the demonstrations.

“I can’t call [these protests] a battle, because we are too weak to fight the government,” said Vivian Zee, a 38-year-old protester in the crowd. “But we want to continue our fight however we can, to show the government that Hong Kong has a voice.”

She and her partner, who also showed up to the protests, said they have been out on the streets about four times over the past month and will not stop participating as long as there are marches.

“If we keep getting together and showing the government what we are thinking, maybe one day we will get there — even if I’m not sure when that will be,” she added.



