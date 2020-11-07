He said that two other militants escaped in the dark and police seized arms and ammunition.
The Dera Ghazi Khan district is where Pakistan’s three provinces - Baluchistan, Sindh and Punjab - meet, and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is not far. Militants from insurgency-wrecked Baluchistan and fighters linked to the banned Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, often take shelter in the district.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.