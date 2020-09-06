Mohsin said Shaheen was dropped off at a hospital in critical condition by two men who then left as doctors tried to save her life. Police later learned that one of those men was the woman’s husband, Nawabzada Mahrab.
Police said raids were being carried out to find and arrest the husband after being alerted by the woman’s uncle.
In November, another man was accused of killing his journalist wife, Arooj Iqbal, in the eastern city of Lahore.
Pakistani women often face harassment at the workplace, but many offenders escape punishment as victims don’t report such incidents due to societal pressures and stigma. Pakistan is considered to be one of the most dangerous countries for journalists.
