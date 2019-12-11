Local TV footage showed the lawyers’ rampage as policemen descended on them with batons and some of the people at the scene cried for help.

AD

According to witnesses, a female patient at the hospital’s emergency ward died when doctors and paramedical staff in a panic fled for safety, the reports said. Police later detained several lawyers on charges of damaging hospital property, beating up doctors and clashing with hospital guards and police.

AD

Authorities say tension had been brewing between the city’s lawyers and doctors since last month, when one of the Lahore lawyers complained that doctors mistreated him he brought an ailing relative to the hospital. It was uncelar what the mistreatment involved.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered an investigation into the incident.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD