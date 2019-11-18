He says most of the 35 passengers were on their way to a funeral when the accident happened. It wasn’t immediately known what caused it.

Imran says 10 passengers were saved and that a search for the missing is underway.

Such accidents are common in Pakistan, where wooden boats are often used to transport goods and people on rivers and lakes. Most operate without life jackets.

Dibalpur is about 250 kilometers, or 150 miles, south of Multan, the nearest big city.

