Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, making an unannounced stop in the Afghan capital Monday, said his brief visit showed him that the Trump administration’s strategy of maintaining an active U.S. military role, while setting conditions rather than timelines for success in the war against Taliban insurgents, “is indeed working.”

Pompeo, who spoke at a news conference with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, reiterated that Washington will participate in peace process initiated by Ghani last month, when he announced a unilateral cease-fire. The truce was observed peacefully by the Taliban for three days, sparking nationwide hopes for progress in settling the 17-year war.

[Brief cease-fire with Taliban could be watershed moment in Afghan war]

However, Pompeo said that while the United States is “prepared to facilitate” negotiations, they must be led and conducted by Afghans.

“The American role will be important in this,” he said. But he added: “We can’t run the peace talks; we can’t settle this from the outside.”

The secretary did not repeat his statement during the June cease-fire, when he said the administration would be willing to discuss a variety of insurgent concerns, including the future role of U.S. troops here. A key Taliban demand for holding talks has been the removal of all foreign troops.

While saying that U.S. officials were “very encouraged” by the cease-fire and the enthusiastic response to it from the Afghan public, Pompeo also suggested that “many of the Taliban now see that they can’t win on the ground militarily” and thus might be presumably brought into the process without dramatic U.S. concessions.

The U.S. strategy of stepped-up military engagement has “sent a clear message to the Taliban,” he said. “They cannot wait us out.” However, since rejecting an extension of the cease-fire offered by Ghani, the insurgents have returned to a campaign of aggressive attacks, especially in strategic areas of the countryside.

Pompeo met with U.S. troops at Bagram air base before flying on to Brussels for a NATO summit that is expected to discuss future foreign troop levels and engagement in Afghanistan. Before that, he spent several hours meeting with senior Afghan and U.S. officials on his first visit to the country as secretary of state.

