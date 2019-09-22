He says it’s important for all countries “to resist” China’s demands that Uighurs who’ve fled the campaign in Xinjiang province be sent back to China.

Pompeo made the comments in a Sunday meeting with the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the annual U.N. General Assembly.

China says the detention sites are “vocational” centers aimed at training and skills development. China has rejected criticism of its policies.

