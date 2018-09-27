Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, second from left, attends a meeting with permanent members of United Nations Security Council in New York, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. From left, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Pompeo, Jonathan Cohen, U.S. deputy ambassador to the U.N., Jeremy Hunt, Britain Foreign Affairs Secretary and last on left side row is Karen Pierce, Britain’s U.N. ambassador. From right, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, French ambassador to the U.N. Francois Delattre, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to the U.N. Vassily Nebenzia. (Craig Ruttle/Associated Press)

UNITED NATIONS — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the world stands at the “dawn of a new day” in relations with North Korea.

He told the U.N. Security Council on Thursday that President Donald Trump’s diplomatic breakthrough with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has led to a point where the nuclear threat from the country could soon be resolved. But he stressed that international sanctions against North Korea must continue to be vigorously enforced if the diplomacy is to be successful.

Pompeo said the U.S. has evidence sanctions restricting North Korean oil imports and coal exports are being violated. He demanded that U.N. members ensure the sanctions be respected. Pompeo will make a third trip to North Korea next month to accelerate the diplomacy.

