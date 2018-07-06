From left, aide Lisa Kenna, Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Alex Wong, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim, and NSC Korea Director Allison Hooker, walk into the Park Hwa Guest House after speaking together following a meeting with Kim Yong Chol, a North Korean senior ruling party official and former intelligence chief, Friday, July 6, 2018, in Pyongyang, North Korea. Pompeo is on a trip traveling to North Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Abu Dhabi, and Brussels. (Andrew Harnik, Pool/Associated Press)

PYONGYANG, North Korea — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has opened a second day of talks with senior North Korean officials, with both sides saying they need clarity on the parameters of an agreement to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

On his third trip to Pyongyang since April and his first since last month’s historic summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Pompeo was meeting on Saturday with Kim Yong Chol, a senior ruling party official. Both said they needed to “clarify” certain elements of their previous discussions, but provided no detail.

A senior U.S official said they had on Friday agreed to create working groups on planning, policy implementation, and verification of what North Korea will be prepared to do under any agreement reached.

