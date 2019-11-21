In the afternoon, he attends an interfaith encounter, where he’s expected to highlight areas where Catholics can cooperate with Buddhists, Muslims and members of other Christian denominations.
Francis wraps up the day with a Mass dedicated to young people at Bangkok’s Cathedral of the Assumption.
Francis leaves Saturday for Japan for the second and final leg of his trip.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD