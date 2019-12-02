Officials warned of storm surges and prolonged heavy rain. Nearly 90,000 residents were evacuating coastal and low-lying areas prone to flash floods and landslides, according to the Office of Civil Defense.
Manila’s international airport was closing during the storm’s peak, expected at midday.
The coast guard suspended sea travel in the northeast, stranding thousands of travelers, cargo ships and smaller watercraft in the archipelago nation.
