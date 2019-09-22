A cargo container and a steel tower are damaged by winds after Typhoon Tapah hit Nobeoka, Miyazaki prefecture, southwestern Japan Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. The powerful typhoon is heading northeast to Japan’s main island of Honshu after lashing parts of the country’s southern islands with heavy rains and winds that caused flooding and some minor injuries. (Kyodo News via AP) (Associated Press)

SEOUL, South Korea — A powerful typhoon has battered southern South Korea, injuring 26 people and knocking out power to about 27,790 houses.

Typhoon Tapah also lashed parts of Japan’s southern islands with heavy rains and winds that caused flooding and some minor injuries.

South Korea’s interior ministry says the typhoon caused strong winds and heavy rainfall in southern South Korea on Sunday and Monday.

It says the storm flooded streets and left more than 70 houses, telegraph poles, street lamps and other structures damaged.

Weather officials say the typhoon didn’t make landfall on South Korea.

Earlier this month, another typhoon hit the Korean Peninsula, killing three people in South Korea and five others in North Korea.

