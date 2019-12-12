In reaction to the Prague plan, China canceled the tours of several Prague classical music ensembles and orchestras.

The Czech government recognizes the one-China principle.

Taiwan split from mainland China amid a civil war in 1949, but Beijing considers the self-ruled island part of its territory.

The deal between Prague and Taipei is scheduled to be signed in January.

Mayor Zdenek Hrib said the deal focuses on economic, trade and cultural cooperation but not on politics.

