While translators the world over are likely to have faced similar difficulties, the live broadcast provided an especially stark contrast with Japan, where a recent debate for the leadership of the ruling party was an infinitely more-staid affair.
NHK, perhaps anticipating the U.S. melee, employed three interpreters for the occasion.
In clips of the debate, the Japanese translators can be heard repeatedly talking over one another — as well as over the three Americans duking it out in Cleveland — as they try to keep pace while making sense of the discussion.
Viewers who heard six voices simultaneously could be forgiven for changing the channel.
“It is really not like a debate. It is more like we’re hearing a fight,” said one person on Twitter.
“Enjoying something akin to chaos,” remarked another.
Others expressed admiration for the translators’ skills and endurance, given the extended bickering and interruptions during the 90-minute ordeal.
“Those interpreters deserve MEDALS! What a horrendous task,” said a user named Overlady.
It’s not the first time that Japan’s interpreters have had a hard time under the Trump administration. In 2017, translator Chikako Tsuruta said in an interview with local media that she found it nightmarish trying to make sense of Trump’s disjointed remarks.
“He is so overconfident and yet so logically unconvincing that my interpreter friends and I often joke that if we translated his words as they are, we would end up making ourselves sound stupid,” she told the Japan Times.
Akiko Kashiwagi and Simon Denyer in Tokyo contributed to this article.