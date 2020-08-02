Shortly after the raid began the Taliban issued a brief statement in a tweet denying responsibility.

The attack occurred just hours before a three-day cease-fire between the Taliban and Afghan government forces was set to expire. The truce was intended as a confidence-building measure to aid in the push for direct peace talks. Negotiations have been delayed for months following the signing of the U.S.-Taliban peace deal by an uptick in violence and a controversial prisoner swap.

Several prisoners escaped the complex, but “a number” of them were quickly taken back into custody by police, said Nangahar government spokesman Attaullah Khogyani. He declined to disclose specific numbers.

Two civilians were killed and 24 wounded by the initial car bomb attack, Khogyani said. Afghan officials have not released information on casualties among security forces and prisoners.

While the Taliban denied involvement, the complex nature of the attack mirrors past Taliban assaults on other prisons in Afghanistan. In 2015, a Taliban raid on a prison in Ghazni freed more than 350 prisoners. It too was led with a car bomb that breached the complex’s perimeter before gunmen stormed the buildings.

Afghan security officials said the attack also could have been carried out by a Taliban splinter group to upset the push for direct peace talks. The concern touches on questions surrounding unity within the Taliban movement and the ability of Taliban political leadership in Qatar to control the group’s fighters on the ground. Both issues are becoming increasingly important in the lead-up to peace talks.

The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

The Islamic State also has been increasingly recruiting from within the most extreme ranks of Taliban fighters. Afghanistan’s Islamic State offshoot has claimed responsibility for a number of recent attacks in Kabul where gunmen stormed buildings and held off security forces for hours, but none as complex as Sunday’s prison raid.

Jalalabad’s central prison holds Islamic State-linked fighters as well as those linked to the Taliban, but the most senior fighters from both groups are held in prisons in Kabul.

Up until the attack Sunday, the cease-fire announced by the Taliban to mark the Muslim Eid holiday largely quelled violence across Afghanistan. A handful of low-level security incidents were reported nationwide but the cease-fire was largely respected.

The Islamic State was not a party to the cease-fire, and Sunday’s attack would probably not constitute a violation of the truce. But the prison raid does highlight the kind of violence that could continue in Afghanistan despite a peace deal with the Taliban.

