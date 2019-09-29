The protests began in June over a now-shelved extradition bill but have snowballed into demands for democratic reforms.
Organizer Innes Tang says Sunday’s event is aimed at backing Chinese sovereignty and calling for peaceful celebrations amid plans for a major protest march that could mar Tuesday’s festivities for the 70th anniversary of the Communist Party taking power.
