SEOUL, South Korea — Thousands of pro-government supporters have rallied in South Korea’s capital in support of the country’s beleaguered justice minister as he faces growing pressure to resign amid a criminal investigation into suspicions of financial crimes and academic favors surrounding his family.

Saturday’s protest in front of state prosecutors’ offices in southern Seoul came days after huge crowds poured into streets near the city’s downtown presidential office demanding the ouster of the minister, Cho Kuk, illustrating how the months-long saga has further polarized a nation already grappling with deep divides along political and generational lines.

The pro-government demonstrators claim prosecutors are pushing the probe to rattle Cho, a close confidant of President Moon Jae-in, whose plans for reforming the justice system include curbing the investigative powers of prosecutors.

