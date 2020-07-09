The shooting was the first major attack against members of India’s ruling Hindu nationalist party in the Muslim-majority Kashmir valley. Bari, who was about 35 years old, was an executive council member of the party in the region.

He helped the BJP strengthen its base in the region and was considered the face of the party in Bandipora district.

According to police, at least two assailants fired at the three outside their home, about 100 meters (yards) from the town’s main police station.

Bari was guarded by at least eight police officers, but it was unclear whether they were present at the time of the shooting.

Government forces cordoned off the area and launched a search for the attackers, police said.

Ram Madhav, the party’s national general secretary, said in a tweet that he was “shocked and saddened” by the killings.

No rebel group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Rebels have been fighting Indian rule since 1989, with tens of thousands of lives lost, including civilians, militants and government forces.

Muslim Kashmiris generally support the rebels’ goal of uniting the territory, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

Earlier Wednesday, Indian and Pakistani soldiers barraged each other with mortar shells and gunfire along the highly militarized frontier in Kashmir, killing a woman and wounding another in the Indian-controlled portion of the Himalayan region, officials said.

Pakistani troops hit Indian positions at two places in southern Poonch district along the Line of Control dividing Kashmir between the two countries, Indian army spokesman Lt. Col. Devender Anand said.

Anand called it an “unprovoked violation” of a 2003 cease-fire accord between the two nuclear-armed rivals. He said Indian troops “retaliated befittingly,” and the fighting continued for 45 minutes.

The 60-year-old woman was hit by shrapnel while visiting relatives near the de facto border, civil administrator Rahul Yadav said. Another woman was injured and was being treated at a hospital.

Pakistan did not immediately comment. In the past, each side has accused the other of starting border skirmishes in the region, which both claim in its entirety.

There has been almost daily fighting over the last several months along the rugged and mountainous frontier between Indian and Pakistani soldiers, leaving dozens of civilians and soldiers dead on both sides.

Indian military says Pakistan has so far this year committed more than 2,500 cease-fire violations.

India and Pakistan have been on maximum alert since February 2019, when Pakistan said it shot down two Indian warplanes in Kashmir and captured a pilot in response to an airstrike by Indian aircraft targeting militants inside Pakistan.

India said the strikes targeted Pakistan-based militants responsible for a suicide bombing that killed 40 Indian troops in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Relations between the two countries have been further strained over Kashmir since last August, when New Delhi revoked the Muslim-majority region’s decades-old semi-autonomous status, touching off anger on both sides of the frontier.

