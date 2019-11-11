On Monday, a police officer drew his gun during a struggle with protesters, shooting one in the abdomen. In another neighborhood, a person was set on fire after an apparent argument. Video also showed a policeman on a motorcycle riding through a group of protesters in an apparent attempt to disperse them.
Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam pledged to “spare no effort” to halt the protests, fueling speculation a harsher response was planned.
