In this Nov. 16, 2018 photo Indian Hindu devotees are pictured at the Lord Ayappa temple in Sabarimala in the southern state of Kerala. (Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images)

Two women in southern India made history early Wednesday by entering a prominent Hindu temple where women of childbearing age have been banned for centuries.

The women — a university professor and a government employee, both in their 40s — entered the inner sanctum of Sabarimala temple around 3:45 a.m., according to a local news agency which released video of the visit.

The shrine is dedicated to the deity Lord Ayappa, who is considered celibate, and so according to tradition women of menstruating age were forbidden from entering.

India’s Supreme Court ruled last September that all women had the right to worship at Sabarimala, which sits in a tiger reserve in the state of Kerala and draws tens of millions of visitors each year. But the verdict set off intense protests by religious conservatives and Hindu nationalists.

The court ruling presented a crucial test for the rule of the law in a deeply religious country. More than a dozen women between the ages of 10 and 50 attempted to enter the temple in recent months but turned back after facing threats and intimidation by protesters.

A backlash swiftly followed the news of the women’s entry into the shrine. The head priest closed down the temple for an hour to carry out a “purification ritual.”

The development came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi commented on the Sabarimala controversy in a rare interview, calling the issue a matter of “tradition.”

Modi’s own Bharatiya Janata Party spearheaded the protests against the Supreme Court ruling in Kerala, India’s only communist-led state and considered one of the most progressive in the country.

The entry by the two women is “a midnight drama carried out by the atheist [state] government,” said Rahul Easwar, an activist leading the fight against the Supreme Court decision. “Even the prime minister of the country has supported the Sabarimala tradition.”

Later this month, the Supreme Court will hear a petition challenging its landmark ruling on the temple.

