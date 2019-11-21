Most of the protesters who took over Hong Kong Polytechnic University last week have left, but an unknown number remain inside.

The anti-government protesters battled with police and blocked the nearby approach to a major road tunnel, which remains closed.

It was the latest bout in more than five months of unrest. Protesters are demanding fully democratic elections and an investigation into alleged police brutality in suppressing the demonstrations.

