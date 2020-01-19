The magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck at 9:21 p.m. at a depth of 16 kilometers (10 miles), the China Earthquake Networks Center said. The epicenter was 56 kilometers (35 miles) from Peyzawat and shaking was felt in the cities of Kashgar and Artux, the center said.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported the earthquake’s magnitude as 6.0 and its depth as 11 kilometers (7 miles).
Earthquakes occur frequently in the region, which borders central Asia.
