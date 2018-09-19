MANILA, Philippines — A Philippine police official says at least three people died and several are feared buried in a landslide during heavy rains in the central Philippines.

Police Chief Inspector Roderick Gonzales told The Associated Press by telephone that a part of a mountainside collapsed on two villages after daybreak Thursday in Naga city in Cebu province.

Rescuers were at the scene where about 30 small houses were buried, and more were coming.

Gonzales says rescuers retrieved the bodies of two women and a child and they were scrambling to rescue others, including two who managed to ask for help through cellphone messages.

Cebu province was not directly hit by Typhoon Mangkhut, which pounded the northern Philippines on Saturday and left more than 80 people dead and 70 missing, mostly in landslides.

