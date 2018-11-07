A worker observes the rising wooden roof process as part of Olympic Gymnastic Centre for Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic games under construction is seen in Tokyo Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. The new Tokyo 2020 Olympic venue is halfway completed. On Wednesday engineers raised a massive wooden roof section, one of five sections that will top out the 20.5 billion yen ($180 million) building. (Eugene Hoshiko/Associated Press)

TOKYO — Attention Simone Biles: They’re building a gymnastics venue in Tokyo where you can add to the four Olympic gold medals you won as a star in Rio de Janeiro.

The new Tokyo 2020 Olympic venue is halfway completed. On Wednesday engineers raised a massive wooden roof section, one of five wooden sections that will top out the 20.5 billion yen ($180 million) building.

Architect Hidemichi Takahashi says the all-wooden roof “will communicate Japan’s wood culture.” Wood has been traditionally used in Japanese housing, and religious shrines and temples.

The venue will seat about 12,000 and will be used for 10 years after the Olympics by the Tokyo metropolitan government as a convention facility. Plans after that call for the building to be razed.

___

