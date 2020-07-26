Held on suspicion of murder, he subsequently confessed to killing his wife, 52-year-old Laure Bardina-Kruger, saying he stabbed her twice, the newspaper reported, citing prosecutor Marie-Agnès Joly.
The prosecutor did not respond Sunday to an emailed request for comment from The Associated Press and her office was closed.
The wife’s body was found in a storm drain Friday in Peyriac-de-Mer, on the Mediterranean, south of Narbonne.
The newspaper said that he worked as a diving instructor in Indonesia and that she taught French. It said the couple vacationed several weeks of the year at their holiday home in Peyriac-de-Mer.
