The Cabinet also ordered public tours, children’s playgrounds and other public activities in the sprawling, sparsely populated North Asian nation to close.
The report said border crossings with China were closed to vehicles and pedestrians.
Universities and other higher education institutions were ordered closed until March 2. That followed an earlier order for public schools and kindergartens to close effective Monday through March 2.
Chinese health authorities said the new coronavirus had infected 2,744 people and killed 80 as of midnight Sunday.
