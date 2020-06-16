By Associated Press June 16, 2020 at 11:29 PM EDTBEIJING — Report: More than 60% of commercial flights in and out of Beijing canceled as city raises alert level amid new outbreak.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy